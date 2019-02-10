Business

GMC adds to its 2019 Sierra lineup

Next Generation 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation. (Marek Glaser/GMC)

By Jamie LaReau, Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — General Motors will add the specially designed 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation to its line of Sierra pickups.

The Sierra Elevation, along with Denali, AT4 and SLT, offer what GM describes as stronger design and bolder grilles from previous Sierra models.

The Elevation, available starting this fall, will have monochromatic door handles, bumpers and grille surround. The pickup will have black exterior accents, including the grille insert, tow hooks, side window trim and standard 20-inch aluminum wheels, GMC said in a media statement.

The Sierra Elevation will also offer high-intensity LED headlamps that incorporate C-shaped “light blade” signature lighting elements, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED elements within the taillights.

The Sierra Elevation is based off the double cab model and is offered with two- or four-wheel-drive options, said GMC. The 2019 double cab has nearly three inches of added rear-seat legroom compared to the current model.

“With inherent truck capabilities and functionality, Elevation is able to take you off the beaten path along with your gear while standing out from the pack,” said Rich Latek, GMC marketing director.

That’s because the Elevation has Traction Select System allowing a driver to choose from preset modes designed for distinct purposes or conditions. Each mode adjusts Sierra’s transmission shift points, throttle mapping and other systems to perform best under various conditions. For example, “tour mode” is ideal for everyday driving, while “terrain mode” is for off-road driving.

The Sierra Elevation is available with several new engine and transmission configurations. The new 2.7-liter turbocharged engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque is standard.

Also standard is an 8-inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System that has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, along with a six-speaker audio system. USB Type A and Type C ports for charging mobile devices are standard.

Pricing starts at $40,300 for the 2019 GMC Sierra pickup line.

