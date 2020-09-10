Eastern Iowa not-for-profits to receive website updates through Geonetric's 'Operation Overnight'

A charity event dedicated to improving websites for Eastern Iowa not-for-profits will begin Monday.

Geonetric is holding its annual Operation Overnight charity event virtually throughout four weeks this fall and winter.

Each week will be focused on a “refresh” for a previous recipient of an Operation Overnight website.

“With our team working remotely due to the pandemic, we knew we couldn’t have Operation Overnight as normal,” Geonetric CEO Linda Barnes said in a statement. “But we also knew we couldn’t skip the event. It means too much to the community and to our team.”

Olivet Neighborhood Mission will be first to receive the updated website next week. In October, Geonetric will work on the Wheelchair Ramp Accessibility Program’s website. The African American Museum of Iowa will be in November, and the St. John of the Cross Catholic Worker House will be in December.

In the first eight years of Operation Overnight, Geonetric has built 33 websites for not-for-profits.

