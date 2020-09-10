Business

Eastern Iowa not-for-profits to receive website updates through Geonetric's 'Operation Overnight'

Annual charity event goes virtual because of coronavirus

Linda Barnes, CEO of Geonetric. Photographed at Hotel Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Cliff Jette
Linda Barnes, CEO of Geonetric. Photographed at Hotel Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

A charity event dedicated to improving websites for Eastern Iowa not-for-profits will begin Monday.

Geonetric is holding its annual Operation Overnight charity event virtually throughout four weeks this fall and winter.

Each week will be focused on a “refresh” for a previous recipient of an Operation Overnight website.

“With our team working remotely due to the pandemic, we knew we couldn’t have Operation Overnight as normal,” Geonetric CEO Linda Barnes said in a statement. “But we also knew we couldn’t skip the event. It means too much to the community and to our team.”

Olivet Neighborhood Mission will be first to receive the updated website next week. In October, Geonetric will work on the Wheelchair Ramp Accessibility Program’s website. The African American Museum of Iowa will be in November, and the St. John of the Cross Catholic Worker House will be in December.

In the first eight years of Operation Overnight, Geonetric has built 33 websites for not-for-profits.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

U.S. job losses remain historically high

Iowa sees decrease in unemployment claims in first week of September

Friends open BIT Brewery in Central City

Socially distant festivals: Get your BrewNost, Oktoberfest packages to go this year

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

80 percent of votes in Iowa could be absentee, top election official predicts

Amid uncertainty, Iowa restaurants and bars struggle to hold on

Mount Mercy University president resigns after two months

University of Iowa health expert latest to raise concerns over in-person classes

Watch: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m.

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.