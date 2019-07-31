Geonetric to revamp websites for three not-for-profits in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Marion

Three not-for-profit organizations will get their websites overhauled after being selected as winners of Geonetric’s eighth-annual Operation Overnight, the company announced Tuesday.

The Arc of East Central Iowa, based in Cedar Rapids, N-Compass of Marion — for the Iowa Project AWARE initiative — and the Arc of Southeast Iowa, located in Iowa City, were chosen from a pool of Linn and Johnson county applications.

The not-for-profits were asked to share how a new website or digital marketing service would help them accomplish their missions in the community.

This year’s Operation Overnight — two days during which Geonetric staff will work on the sites free of charge — is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. The websites will be unveiled at a reveal party the following day at noon, at Geonetric’s cafe space.

Since Operation Overnight launched in 2012, websites have been built and launched for 33 area not-for-profits.

Those interested can find more details about the event and view links to the 2018 winning sites at geonetric.com/operation-overnight.

