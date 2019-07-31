Business

Geonetric to revamp websites for three not-for-profits in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Marion

Operation Overnight to run Oct. 17-18

Connor Schulte, senior application design and front end developer, works with Erin Schroeder, senior content strategist, on the website for Chains Interrupted during Operation Overnight at Geonetric in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Geonetric teams designed websites and provided digital marketing services for three area nonprofits over two days during their seventh annual Operation Overnight. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Three not-for-profit organizations will get their websites overhauled after being selected as winners of Geonetric’s eighth-annual Operation Overnight, the company announced Tuesday.

The Arc of East Central Iowa, based in Cedar Rapids, N-Compass of Marion — for the Iowa Project AWARE initiative — and the Arc of Southeast Iowa, located in Iowa City, were chosen from a pool of Linn and Johnson county applications.

The not-for-profits were asked to share how a new website or digital marketing service would help them accomplish their missions in the community.

This year’s Operation Overnight — two days during which Geonetric staff will work on the sites free of charge — is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. The websites will be unveiled at a reveal party the following day at noon, at Geonetric’s cafe space.

Since Operation Overnight launched in 2012, websites have been built and launched for 33 area not-for-profits.

Those interested can find more details about the event and view links to the 2018 winning sites at geonetric.com/operation-overnight.

