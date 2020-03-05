Gazette's business workplace resources business panel set for March 12

When I caught up with Heidi Hromidko by phone on Wednesday, she was at the Great Place to Work conference, the workplace-culture event, held this year in San Francisco.

One of the big take-aways that was reinforced for her at the conference, she said, was the importance of hiring the right mind set.

Remember, said Hromidko vice president of human resources at Circle Computer Resources in Cedar Rapids, we can teach skills. What’s more important in potential employees is their openness to growth and continued learning.

You want people whose values are connected to your organization’s values.

Those company values are based on having the right culture. And that, she said, “allows teams to drive harder.” After all, at smaller companies, “you have to wear multiple hats” and you need your team all pulling in the same direction.

“One resource that’s unlimited is human potential,” she said. And that engaged workforce can help you “assess your environment ... and come up with what you need.”

And that notion of us wearing many hats while having to attract and retain an engaged workforce by, among things, providing the resources they need will be the basis of The Gazette’s first Business Breakfast panel of 2020. It’s set for Thursday, March 12, in NewBoCo’s cafe space, in Cedar Rapids’s nifty NewBo District.

A lot of organizations in the Corridor — most of us, in fact — are not Collins Aerospace or Transamerica. We simply don’t possess that kind of heft to have at our fingertips all the resources our employees — those we want to keep and those we’d like to attract — want and need.

Resources such as health care, child care or professional development.

So where do you turn? How do you identify what your organization — for-profit or not-for-profit — really needs? And how do you go about creating those programs, some of which already exist right here in the Corridor.

And that brings us back to March 12.

Hromidko will be one of our expert panelists, along with Kristin Dietzel of the Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Kayla Phelan-Monroe of Phelan’s Interiors and Jamie Toledo of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. Together, and with your help, we aim to figure this stuff out.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. with networking and light breakfast. The program and panel will start right at 7:30. Be prepared to be part of the conversation, with our panelists and other attendees.

Go to thegazette.com/businessbreakfast or call (319) 398-8240 to register.

As Heidi says, teams that are aligned can help you tap into doing more.

Michael Chevy Castranova is The Gazette’s business editor and Iowa Ideas magazine editor; michaelchevy.castranova@thegazette.com; (319) 398-5873.