Business

Cedar Rapids high on list of costliest cremations, funerals

Patty Sourivong places a rose on the casket of her son Spc. Kampha Sourivong of Iowa City during a funeral service at City High School in Iowa City on Sunday October 8, 2006. Spc. Sourivong, 20, was killed in combat in Iraq on September 30 while serving with Iowa National Guard Company C of the 1st Battalion 133rd Infantry based in Waterloo.
Patty Sourivong places a rose on the casket of her son Spc. Kampha Sourivong of Iowa City during a funeral service at City High School in Iowa City on Sunday October 8, 2006. Spc. Sourivong, 20, was killed in combat in Iraq on September 30 while serving with Iowa National Guard Company C of the 1st Battalion 133rd Infantry based in Waterloo.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids ranks among the most expensive U.S. cities when it comes to funeral home and cremation costs, according to a comparison website platform.

The city came just shy of the top spot for average direct cremation price, at $3,191, or 50.2 percent more expensive than the $2,124 national average, according to a Tuesday release from Funeralocity.com, which independently compiles data for the nation’s top 100 metro areas.

Reading, Pa., had the most expensive average cremation price, at $3,547, or 67 percent above the national average.

Discounting cemetery costs, Cedar Rapids ranked as the third-most expensive city for average full-service burial costs, at $9,399, or 26.6 percent ahead of the $7,422 national average.

Long Island, N.Y., and Cape Cod, Mass., ranked as most and second-most expensive, respectively, at 31.3 percent and 27.4 percent more than the national average.

Funeralocity.com features a map users can search to find funeral homes and crematories within their price ranges in all 50 states, an offering its representatives say brings transparency to the funeral business at a time when many establishments do not list prices online.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former RAGBRAI director's nonprofit becomes issue with media company behind the Register

Iowa companies must protect, uplift LGBTQ employees to stay competitive, summit attendees share

Hotel, mixed-use planned across from Fleet Farm off Highway 100

Gander Outdoors store in Cedar Rapids to close

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa student life head leaving for Ohio State

Abby Finkenauer fish fry attracts 8 presidential hopefuls to Cedar Rapids for November event

Hanging up on robocalls

Authorities looking for escaped work release inmate, gone from Cedar Rapids facility

Expert: Reshape Iowa higher ed to meet dire enrollment forecast

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.