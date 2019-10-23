Cedar Rapids high on list of costliest cremations, funerals

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids ranks among the most expensive U.S. cities when it comes to funeral home and cremation costs, according to a comparison website platform.

The city came just shy of the top spot for average direct cremation price, at $3,191, or 50.2 percent more expensive than the $2,124 national average, according to a Tuesday release from Funeralocity.com, which independently compiles data for the nation’s top 100 metro areas.

Reading, Pa., had the most expensive average cremation price, at $3,547, or 67 percent above the national average.

Discounting cemetery costs, Cedar Rapids ranked as the third-most expensive city for average full-service burial costs, at $9,399, or 26.6 percent ahead of the $7,422 national average.

Long Island, N.Y., and Cape Cod, Mass., ranked as most and second-most expensive, respectively, at 31.3 percent and 27.4 percent more than the national average.

Funeralocity.com features a map users can search to find funeral homes and crematories within their price ranges in all 50 states, an offering its representatives say brings transparency to the funeral business at a time when many establishments do not list prices online.

