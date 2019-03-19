Business

Paul Ryan joins board of Fox, new parent company of Fox News

President Donald Trump embraces then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., during a news conference on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.
President Donald Trump embraces then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., during a news conference on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.
Colby Itkowitz, The Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Former House speaker Paul Ryan has landed his first post-Congress job as a board member for Fox, the new parent company of Fox News.

Fox spun off from the larger 21st Century Fox, which Rupert Murdoch sold to Walt Disney Co.

Ryan, R-Wis., who retired from Congress last year citing his desire to spend more time with his family, was named to the board Tuesday. A Fox news release credited him for leading “efforts to revise the federal tax code, rebuild the national defense, expand domestic energy production, combat the opioid epidemic, and reform the criminal justice system.”

The once rising star of the Republican Party has kept a relatively low profile since leaving Congress, his legacy forever intertwined with the rise of Donald Trump and Ryan’s reluctance to challenge Trump.

Last week, Ryan reportedly told a crowd during a lecture in Vero Beach, Florida, that the Democrat who defines the race as one about Trump and Trump’s personality could beat him. But he quickly backtracked on Twitter to clarify that he believes Trump deserves to win.

“To be clear, GOP wins elections when they’re about ideas not when they’re personality contests like Dems & media want. We’re clearly better off because of @RealDonaldTrump,” Ryan tweeted. “His record of accomplishment is why he’ll win re-election especially when compared to Dems’ leftward lurch.”

Ryan will serve on the board along with Murdoch, Fox’s founder, and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, Fox’s chairman and chief executive.

ryan

Colby Itkowitz, The Washington Post

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

United States probe of Boeing predates latest crash

Most Iowa businesses expect sales growth

Kansas City company to buy Iowa Premium

Stratafolio entrepreneurs sell business; refocus, rebrand company

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

As floodwaters recede, Cedar Rapids to reopen Edgewood Road, others beginning Wednesday

Cedar Rapids police seek women shown stealing hundreds of dollars in baby food

Body found at Iowa City car fire on Gilbert Court

Credit to Reynolds for new and improved paperwork

Iowa City Senior Center opens 'Little Free Pantry' exchange to help ease hunger in community

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.