Business

Flexsteel could make some production overseas

Dubuque furnitue maker considers relocating some work to Mexico, Asia

Work being done at Flexsteel's Dubuque facility. (The Gazette)
Work being done at Flexsteel’s Dubuque facility. (The Gazette)
Associated Press

DUBUQUE — A Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer is considering moving some production of a signature product to Mexico and Asia.

Flexsteel Industries CEO Jerry Dittmer told the Telegraph Herald the possible change in production of Flexsteel’s blue steel spring would be part of an effort to expand the company’s global footprint.

“Today’s business climate requires a more agile supply chain than ever before,” he said. “There is always pressure for faster delivery, and right now, we have long lead times.”

The movement of some production is not a done deal, Dittmer said, but the plans have been shared with union representatives.

Flexsteel has said its patented blue steel spring is “at the core” of Flexsteel’s furniture quality. T

About 150 workers at the Dubuque plant primarily produce blue steel spring and vehicle seating, with most working on seating, Dittmer said.

Around 200 more workers are split between company headquarters and the production plant, bringing the Dubuque total to about 350.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, which concluded on Dec. 31, the company reported losses of $5.4 million.

“We’ve been able to shore up the company in a good way,” Dittmer said this week. “We’ve stabilized the balance sheet, and parts of our business are growing again.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Roundup woes may force Bayer to sell assets or borrow

Timken to move work to Clinton

Family Kendrick Forest Products runs largest producing sawmill in the state

FAA orders inspections of all Boeing 737 MAXes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's public health apparatus prepared for novel coronavirus outbreak, state official says

The story behind the new rainbow-colored house on Eighth Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

FDA warns Jimmy John's, Marion supplier Sprouts Unlimited over sprouts linked to E. coli

How to properly wash your hands

Retiring Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek running for Iowa House

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.