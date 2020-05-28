Business

First-time unemployment claims increase in Iowa for first time in four weeks

State pays $48.8 million in weekly unemployment benefits

Line chart updated on May 28, 2020, showing initial unemployment insurance claims in Iowa.
Iowa received 14,586 initial unemployment claims between May 17 and May 23, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday morning.

It’s the first week-to-week increase in initial claims for the since the end of April. About 92 percent of those claims came from people living in Iowa, while the rest came from people who work in Iowa but live elsewhere.

The state received 180,679 continuing unemployment claims.

State unemployment benefits totaled $48.8 million, the department reported. The federal government issued $104.4 million in unemployment benefits to Iowans. Federal unemployment benefits have reached $661.1 million since April 4.

The manufacturing sector saw the most unemployment claims (3,835) followed by self-employed and independent contractors (2,382) and health care and social assistance (1,399).

These numbers only include those who are actively looking for work, so it does not necessarily show a full picture of how many people are out of work.

