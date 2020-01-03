Business

Following fire, First Federal Credit Union rebuilds, reopens Westdale office

“While we are aware (the reconstruction) has been disruptive to our members, we are thankful that we have been able to restore the office to its near original condition,” First Federal Credit Union CEO Tom Chalstrom says. (Photo courtesy First Federal Credit Union)
First Federal Credit Union’s Westdale Town Center office is scheduled to reopen Monday, exactly seven months after a June 6 fire devastated the building.

The brick-and-mortar credit union at 3810 Westdale Parkway SW was rebuilt and restored over the past seven months, during which the branch operated out of a temporary facility.

“While we are aware (the reconstruction) has been disruptive to our members, we are thankful that we have been able to restore the office to its near original condition,” said Tom Chalstrom, president and CEO of First Federal Credit Union, in a Friday news release.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of our construction partners that allowed us to move quickly to resume services. We will forever be grateful for their work and support on behalf of our members.”

The credit union’s Westdale office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

First Federal Credit Union’s Westdale branch first opened in November 2017 as part of the newly developed Westdale regional shopping center at Williams Boulevard and Westdale Drive SW.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

