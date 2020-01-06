Fas Mart shuts doors at northeast Cedar Rapids convenience store

CEDAR RAPIDS — Fas Mart’s store at the intersection of Blairs Ferry Road NE and C Avenue NE has shut its doors.

A door sign at the convenience store on Monday advised customers, “This location is closed. Please see one of our other 4 locations.”

The store, at 380 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, closed on Dec. 28 after parent company GPM Investments’s lease for the property expired, a person on-site who identified himself as a GPM representative told The Gazette on Monday. He declined to give his name.

Officials at GPM did not immediately respond to inquiries about the closure Monday afternoon.

City records show the 0.63-acre property has been owned by “Inland Transport Co.-Quiktrip” since at least 2003. That company is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla.

The Blairs Ferry Road Fas Mart also was a planned Amazon Hub Locker package pickup location, according to an electrical permit Cedar Rapids issued the store’s property owner in August 2019. Those plans were scrapped around October, the GPM representative said.

There currently are six Amazon Hub Lockers in the Corridor area, in Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Amana, Coralville, Iowa City and Tipton, according to the online retailer’s website.

GPM Investments, of Richmond, Va., picked up six convenience stores in Cedar Rapids and Marion in March 2015, when it began operating 42 Road Ranger stores in Iowa, Illinois and Kentucky.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Those stores in 2016 were transitioned to Fas Mart and Fas Fuel locations.

Road Ranger, of Rockford, Ill., in February 2007 took over the six stores from QuikTrip.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com