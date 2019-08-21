Business

Farmers State Bank to build its first Johnson County branch in Tiffin

Gene Neighbor Farmers State Bank
Gene Neighbor Farmers State Bank

Farmers State Bank will be entering the Johnson County market next year with a branch in Tiffin.

The Marion-based bank has announced plans to build a full-service office on a one- to five-acre lot at 1600 N. Park Rd. in the Park Place and the Ders Group development. Construction will begin in spring of 2020, with a projected fall opening.

“Tiffin is one of the fastest-growing communities in Johnson County and probably all of Eastern Iowa,” said Gene Neighbor, president and CEO of Farmers State Bank. “We just feel this is going to be some opportunity for the future,”

Neighbor said the branch initially will employ about five people.

“We’re going to build it with the intention to expand and grow as our business grows,” he said. “For the benefit of the bank and the community, I would see most of the people coming from the Johnson County, Tiffin and North Liberty areas.”

The Ders Group is constructing the 450-acre Park Place and City Center developments west of the new Interstate 380 and Forevergreen Road exit.

Farmers State has six locations, including its main office in downtown Marion, as well as branches at Collins Road Square, Edgewood Plaza Mall, Van Buren Village, Hiawatha and Alburnett.

Neighbor said the bank will continue to look at other potential locations for new offices.

Farmers State is ahead of last year in net income, but has seen a slight slowdown in the commercial area of its business in terms of loan applications, he said.

The Gazette

All articles by George

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ethanol waivers 'clear violation' of commitments to farmers: Gov. Reynolds, Ag Sec. Naig

Facebook makes tweaks following bias report

Ethanol fuel rule 'under attack,' Ernst says

Trump seeks to allay farm-state uproar in Oval Office meeting with Branstad present

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Java Creek Cafe moving, plus check out this Chinese street food breakfast menu

Ticket deadline nears for NAACP's Freedom Fund Banquet in Cedar Rapids

At sentencing, sex abuse victim says Iowa City man 'tormented and obliterated' her

Food and drink events, Saturday Aug. 24 - Aug. 28

Police: Washington man reported car stolen, found it, drove it drunk

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.