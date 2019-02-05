Business

ESP International acquires Texas Seal

Its goal is to expand markets in southern states

Boxes are ready to be shipped at ESP International in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
By George C Ford, correspondent

ESP International, a Cedar Rapids distributor that provides products to manufacturers of off-highway equipment, has expanded its markets with the purchase of an Arlington, Texas, business.

Texas Seal Supply sells seals to the industrial, aerospace and oil and gas markets in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana for more than 40 years.

Texas Seal Supply is expected to assist ESP’s existing branch in Dallas, with service for customers throughout the southern United States.

“We bought a company in Dallas about five years ago,” said Jeff Hamilton, chief executive officer of ESP. “We see a lot of opportunities in Texas to expand our customer base as more companies are moving to the state.”

Employee-owned ESP has been in the industrial original-equipment manufacturing markets for 50 years. The company, with corporate headquarters at 5920 Dry Creek Lane NE and fabrication and assembly at 1140 Hubbard Ave. NE, has branches in Davenport and Dallas as well as Shenzhen, China, and Chennai, India.

