EntreFest set for hybrid format

Sessions scheduled for June 10 and 11

EntreFest participants grab some food at hotelVetro during the 2014 EntreFest in Iowa City. (The Gazette)
EntreFest, the annual two-day entrepreneurism conference, will offer in-person and online options.

“When you purchase your 2021 EntreFest ticket, you will be able to choose the format that is best for you,” New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative Chief Operating Officer Jill Wilkins said in news releases about the Cedar Rapids event set for June 10 and 11.

In-person attendees will receive a health assessment before the program to be completed before arriving at the site, the organization said in that release.

State and local government and venue restrictions will be enforced, and attendees will be required to wear facial coverings and maintain social-distancing requirements.

“If the current health situation in Cedar Rapids changes and anyone is not comfortable attending in person, we will work with attendees who have purchased an in-person ticket to transfer their ticket to virtual,” Wilkins said.

The first slate of speakers for the hybrid sessions can be viewed at entrefest.com/about/speakers.

EntreFest will be presented by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and produced by NewBoCo, a 501(c)3. The Gazette is a media sponsor.

