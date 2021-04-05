Business

Eco Lips acquires manufacturer of Bug Soother insect repellent

Cedar Rapids-based organic lip balm company to grow Bug Soother's distribution

Cedar Rapids-based Eco Lips acquired Columbus Junction-based Simply Soothing, the manufacturer of the Bug Soother bug repellent, according to a Monday news release.

Eco Lips, which manufactures organic lip balm, will grow Bug Soother’s distribution following the acquisition, co-owner Steve Shriver said.

Bug Soother repellent gained popularity during the 2008 floods, according to the news release, and has since expanded to about 10,000 retail locations across the country. Simply Soothing’s retail offerings now include candles, fire starters and other products.

“I know it’s a cliche in press releases like this to say, ‘The two companies complement each other well,’” Shriver said in the news release.

“But, in this case, it really is incredibly true. We’ve been soothing lips for years, especially in the fall and winter. Now, we can soothe the whole body all year-round.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

