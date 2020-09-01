Business

Eastern Iowa Airport receives largest set of grants in its history for runway reconstruction

Federal support through FAA totals $19.3 million

The curbside pickup area at arrivals is seen empty April 14 at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Eastern Iowa Airport received the largest set of grants in its history, totaling $19.3 million, to reconfigure two taxiways and expand its terminal apron.

“We’re all excited to be able to bring that type of economic impact into Eastern Iowa,” airport Director Marty Lenss told The Gazette. “It’s a good project that really sets the airport up for future growth once we get out from under this COVID.”

The grants covers almost the entire project, which Lenss said will cost $20.8 million. Lenss anticipates more funding to come in, leaving the airport to cover only about $200,000 of the project.

“There are a lot of different federal programs making up this total dollar amount,” Lenss said.

Initially, Lenss was planning to split the project over two years of grants to cover the cost. Now, the airport has enough funding from this year alone.

“We were able to get the dollars lined up to get it done in one program year, so that’s fantastic,” Lenss said.

Metro Pavers in Iowa City will complete the taxiway reconstruction.

The airport will officially accept the three grants at the Thursday airport commission meeting. The project is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

