East Central Iowa Council of Governments receives $192,500 federal grant.

The East Central Iowa Council of Governments received a $192,500 federal grant from the Economic Development Administration, Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s office announced Tuesday morning.

The grant goes to “support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy” in Linn, Johnson, Benton, Iowa, Jones and Washington counties.

It is part of a regional development plan expected to cost $385,000. It will bring together leaders from the public- and private-sector to “to craft a plan for bringing new jobs and private capital investment to the region.”

“This grant allows local leaders to come together and determine the best strategy to energize our regional economy,” Finkenauer said in a statement. “I’m eager to hear the results of this plan and work together to welcome new industries and small businesses to our state.”

Based in Cedar Rapids and started in 1973, the East Central Iowa Council of Governments provides assistance to local governments in Linn, Johnson, Benton, Iowa, Jones and Washington counties.

