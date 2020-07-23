Dollar Tree opening new store in Cedar Rapids, and another is being built

A national discount variety store chain is expanding its footprint in the Corridor with new stores in northeast and southwest Cedar Rapids.

Dollar Tree of Chesapeake, Va., will open a 9,500-square-foot store July 30 at 5225 Buffalo Ridge Drive NE, near Fleet Farm, off Edgewood Road NE.

Kayleigh Painter, Dollar Tree’s investor and media relations manager. said the store will employ between 12 and 20 people.

Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week and carry an assortment of merchandise priced at $1 or less.

Painter said the store will stock seasonal decor, household products, Hallmark greeting cards, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school supplies, health and beauty products, toys and other items.

Another 9,500-square-foot Dollar Tree store is under construction at 3215 Johnson Ave. SW. Painter said that store, which is less than 3 miles from an existing Dollar Tree store at 3005 Wiley Blvd. SW, is projected to open in January 2021 with a similar number of employees.

Dollar Tree operates stores in Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Marion and Iowa City. The chain has 15,370 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.

Family Dollar, a rival discount store chain acquired by Dollar Tree for $19 billion in 2015, operates a distribution center in Maquoketa.