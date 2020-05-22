Business

Dillard's to close in Waterloo

The Gazette

Little Rock, Ark.-based Dillard’s department store chain permanently will close three stores, including its Waterloo venue.

The Waterloo store employs 65, and an exact closing date hasn’t been determined, according to spokeswoman Julie Johnson Guymon.

The two other stores set to be shut down are in New Mexico and Oklahoma. No other Iowa stores are on the current shutdown list.

A variety of possible factors were cited as reasons for the closures, such as performance.

In a May 16 stockholders meeting, President Alex Dillard said the chain’s first quarter was the worst in the company’s history. citing forced closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two hundred of the chain’s 285 stores have been closed at various times during the pandemic, Johnson Guymon confirmed.

The Gazette

