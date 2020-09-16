Derecho damage keeps GreenState Credit Union's Hiawatha branch closed temporarily

GreenState Credit Union’s Hiawatha branch remains closed temporarily because of building damage, chief marketing officer Jim Kelly said.

The building, 225 S. Blairsferry Crossing in Hiawatha, saw extensive damage to its roof from the Aug. 10 derecho.

“It pretty much knocked out the roof,” Kelly said. “Part of the roof collapsed by the teller’s station.”

Kelly said GreenState officials hope to reopen the branch as quickly as possible — likely “in the next couple of months” — but are facing some obstacles in the repair process.

“It’s just been tough getting subcontractors and supplies in,” Kelly said.

In the meantime, employees have been working at the Westdale, north Cedar Rapids and Marion branches.

Based in North Liberty, GreenState Credit Union has about $6.7 million in assets, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. It has 10 branches in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas.

