Dental offices set for Edgewood and 42nd Street NE corner in Cedar Rapids

Development in front of Berthel Fisher offices

Rendering shows completed project that will house primarily dental practices. (Aspect Inc.)
Rendering shows completed project that will house primarily dental practices. (Aspect Inc.)

Construction has begun on a Cedar Rapids office building at the busy corner of Edgewood Road and 42nd Street NE that primarily will house dental practices.

Parks and Schmit Orthodontics and Balster Pediatric Dentistry will occupy the second floor of the 22,482-square-foot, two-story building at 4150 Edgewood Rd. NE.

Eastern Iowa Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery will have an office on the first floor.

Dr. Jason Schmit, who owns the building with Dr. Erik Balster and Dr. Jessica Fuller of Eastern Iowa Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, said a fourth tenant is expected to sign a lease for the remaining office on the first floor.

With the new location, Parks and Schmit will have four offices. The practice has existing offices at 2727 First Ave. SE and 5350 Kirkwood Blvd. SW in Cedar Rapids and 901 Tower Terrace Rd. in Marion.

Hunter Companies of Cedar Rapids is the contractor for the building and Aspect Inc. is the architect and designer.

Hunter Parks, president of Hunter Companies, is the brother of Dr. Clayton Parks, Schmit’s partner in the orthodontics practice.

Schmit said the start of construction was delayed briefly while the entrance driveway from Edgewood Road NE was relocated.

“Construction is expected to take nine to 12 months, so hopefully we will be open before the next school year,” in 2021, Schmit said.

“Dr. Balster and Dr. Fuller have some leases that will end, so that end date for construction is pretty important.”

The corner of Edgewood Road and 42nd Street NE — south of Highway 100, which connects Cedar Rapids’s west side to Marion — previously attracted a 67,000-square-foot mixed use development that houses Berthel Fisher’s corporate headquarters.

When the project was announced in October 2014, it included 35,000 square feet of office space as well as space for retail and restaurants.

While there has been some retail turnover, the complex has retained many of its initial tenants.

Schmit said a third lot remains to be developed south of his building.

