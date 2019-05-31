Business

Demolition in the works for Amana Woolen Mill salesroom

The salesroom at the Amana Woolen Mill complex, which for decades offered wool and cotton Amana blankets, clothing and gifts. (Courtesy Amana Society)
At the Amana Woolen Mill complex, it’ll be out with the old while the new is in the works.

As of Friday afternoon, workers were demolishing the interior of the complex’s 1957 salesroom, which for decades offered wool and cotton Amana blankets, clothing and gifts.

Exterior demolition on the salesroom is slated to begin Monday morning.

The salesroom was not considered historic or architecturally significant compared to the remainder of the 1850s-era complex, which is in the process of being converted through the 65-room Hotel Millwright project.

The $17 million boutique hotel will feature a 7,000-square-foot banquet and conference center, a restaurant, two bars and new retail space. Green space, with a community gathering area and outdoor entertainment venue, will go where the old salesroom formerly sat.

Jeff Popenhagen, director of marketing and retail sales for the Amana Society, said the completed hotel will see 120 full- and part-time employees.

Production of Amana blankets will continue uninterrupted during construction, but sales, including of products such as aprons and placemats, have been moved to a temporary showroom a few blocks away, at 4536 220th Trail, Popenhagen said.

Sales will return to the mill complex once construction is completed around spring 2020, he said.

Hobart Historic Restoration of Cedar Rapids is handling the Hotel Millwright project.

• Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

