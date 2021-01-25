Delta Air Lines to resume nonstop route from The Eastern Iowa Airport to Atlanta

Delta Air Lines will resume its daily nonstop service between The Eastern Iowa Airport and Atlanta on March 2.

Airport Director Marty Lenss told the airport commission Monday the airline will have one flight to and from Atlanta “for now.” Delta usually had two daily flights between Cedar Rapids and Atlanta before the pandemic.

The flight will depart from Cedar Rapids at 6:50 a.m. local time and arrive in Atlanta at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The return service will depart Atlanta at 8:30 p.m. and arrive in Cedar Rapids at 10 p.m.

It will be on a 76-seat regional jet instead of a 110-seat Boeing 717, which was previously on the Cedar Rapids-Atlanta route.

With reintroduction of the Atlanta nonstop flight, all 15 of the Cedar Rapids airport’s nonstops will be operational.

Delta also has nonstop flights to Detroit and Minneapolis.

