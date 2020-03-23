CORONAVIRUS

Deere withdraws 2020 financial guidance amid coronavirus outbreak

Manufacturer cites COVID-19 challenges

Deere and Co. is continuing its operation in overseas markets #x201c;to the extent possible.#x201d; (The Gazette)
Deere and Co. is continuing its operation in overseas markets “to the extent possible.” (The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:40PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Eastern Iowa officials see need for shelter-in-place orders

05:14PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Up to $4 million in state help coming for Iowa small businesses

04:47PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extends small business deadline for unemployment insuranc ...

04:43PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Cedar Rapids to suspend transit service beginning Wednesday

04:32PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Deere withdraws 2020 financial guidance amid coronavirus outbreak

03:45PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Local cities open up rec centers for essential employees' children
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By Robert Connelly, Quad City Times

There was cautious optimism in the manufacturing sector about a month ago when Deere and Co. beat analyst predictions on its first-quarter financials.

Now, Deere has removed its 2020 financial guidance, amid the growing COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, outbreak.

Deere disclosed the move in a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning.

“The ultimate magnitude of COVID-19, including the extent of its impact on Deere and Co.’s financial and operational results, which could be material, will be determined by the length of time that the pandemic continues, its effect on the demand for the company’s products and services and the supply chain, as well as the effect of government regulations imposed in response to the pandemic,” Deere officials wrote in the filing.

Domestic operations continue after federal U.S. officials last week deemed Deere an essential critical infrastructure business, and Deere has implemented other actions, such as social distancing in the workplace and travel restrictions for employees.

The Moline, Ill.-based manufacturer also continues its operation in overseas markets “to the extent possible.”

“These operations, however, may be affected by issues such as remote working arrangements, adherence to social distancing guidelines, and other COVID-19-related challenges,” Deere wrote Monday morning.

“Presently certain of the company’s facilities are reducing operations and, in some cases, are temporarily shutting down operations due to the effect of the coronavirus.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Any reductions or temporary shutdowns are currently happening outside the United States, the filing said.

Deere temporarily closed its facilities in China for a time earlier this year due to the spread of COVID-19 there. Deere officials have worked with Chinese municipal officials to bring those facilities back online.

Due to these circumstances and the evolving situation, such as the supply chain, logistics and demand for Deere products, Deere withdrew its financial outlook for 2020.

Deere likely will update that outlook during its second-quarter earnings announcement and conference call slated for May 22.

Meanwhile, Deere recently launched a dedicated page on its website to COVID-19-related issues. One item asks John Deere Financial lease-financing customers with coronavirus-related financial hardships to call (800) 325-0130 or visit MyJohnDeere.com.

The site also says Deere will waive co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles for COVID-19 testing for employees.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:57PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Iowa university foundations raising money for coronavirus-affected students

02:40PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Federal prosecutor warns residents of fraud scams related to coronavirus

01:31PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Monday, March 23 ...

01:00PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders deal with leukemia diagnosis of player at end of cancel ...

12:55PM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Area venues delay, cancel entertainment events

11:51AM | Mon, March 23, 2020

Collins Aerospace employee tests positive for coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By Robert Connelly, Quad City Times

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Up to $4 million in state help coming for Iowa small businesses

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extends small business deadline for unemployment insurance taxes

Cedar Rapids to suspend transit service beginning Wednesday

Local cities open up rec centers for essential employees' children

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Monday, March 23

Collins Aerospace employee tests positive for coronavirus

Iowa manufacturing, utilities workers still are coming to work. What protections have their employers instituted?

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 23: Linn County Sheriff's Office closed to public

Iowa positive coronavirus cases stand at 105

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.