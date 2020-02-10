Deere plans to lay off 105 more workers in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Deere & Co. plans to lay off 105 more workers in Dubuque.

The company told workers Friday at the John Deere Dubuque Works that the layoffs will take effect April 6 and come because of market conditions.

It would be the third round of layoffs at the plant in the past few months. In October the company said more than 110 workers would be laid off by Nov. 18, and in December the company announced that nearly 60 workers would be laid off effective Jan. 6.

Company spokesman Ken Golden declined to comment Monday on how many workers will remain on the payroll after the April 6 layoffs. Each factory balances the size of its production workforce with customer demand for products from that factory, he said. The company makes construction and forest equipment at the Dubuque Works plant.