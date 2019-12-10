Business

Deere plans more layoffs at Davenport

A Deere spokesman says the cuts announced Monday were a result of reduced building activity that is expected to lower sales of equipment. (The Gazette)
A Deere spokesman says the cuts announced Monday were a result of reduced building activity that is expected to lower sales of equipment. (The Gazette)
Associated Press

DAVENPORT — Deere and Co. plans to lay off nearly 60 more workers at its Davenport Works plant.

The company said Monday that it notified the workers Dec. 2 and said the cuts would be effective Jan. 6.

Deere announced earlier this fall that it was laying off more than 110 workers from the plant.

Deere spokesman Ken Golden said the cuts were a result of reduced building activity that is expected to lower sales of equipment.

Each Deere factory must balance its workforce number with customer demand for products from that factory, he said.

The Moline, Ill.-based company makes equipment for construction, agriculture and landscaping.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa lands $1.165 billion in utilities deal

John Delaney calls for trade deals, federal investment to reinvigorate rural America

West Side Transport sues engine manufacturer over warranty for defective truck parts

Artful tribute: New Lindale Mall mural honors veterans, first responders

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

3 libraries in Linn County now agree: no more late fees

Rustic remodeled home in Cedar Rapids filled with holiday cheer

Shellsburg woman stole car, gave fake name, dead mother's information, police say

Everyday Heroes: Robins womans continually works to better understand mental health

University of Iowa is leaving Iowans in the dark

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.