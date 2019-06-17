Business

Czech Village-NewBo district announces two business grant opportunities

Mel Andringa points to some of the features in the reimagined NewBo and Czech Village districts flanking the Cedar River. (Diana Nollen/The Gazette)
Mel Andringa points to some of the features in the reimagined NewBo and Czech Village districts flanking the Cedar River. (Diana Nollen/The Gazette)
The Czech Village-New Bohemia Urban Main Street District announced two business grant opportunities Sunday.

The district’s Main Street Building Improvement Grant offers funds up to $500 for district commercial property owners or leasees, based on criteria including the applicants’ “demonstration of strong dedication to district improvement” and “affect of the proposed improvement(s) on the district.”

Grant recipients are required to contribute matching funds for their projects.

The district also is offering four hours of technical assistance through its Biz Boost-Growth and Innovation Grant. Fields covered range from business transitions and operations to finances, interior layouts and social media.

Applications for the grants should be sent to 1107 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids, 52401, or abby@crmainstreet.org before noon, June 28.

