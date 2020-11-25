Czech Village NewBo district part of pilot program to help coach small businesses

Small business owners in the Czech Village New Bohemian Main Street District have a new tool.

The Small Business Lab, an online business coaching service, will provide free access to individuals known for their small business assistance and entrepreneurial abilities.

The district — home to approximately 200 small businesses — is one of 15 local Main Streets across the state to be selected for the one-year pilot program.

“2020 has been an unprecedented time to be a small-business owner,” said Abby Huff, co-executive director of Main Street for the Czech Village New Bohemia District.

Monica Vernon, the district’s other co-executive director, said business owners needing help can access the Small Business Lab online at ruralideas.net/msi-small-business-lab.

“Business owners will let the business experts know who they are, what they have going and what problems they are encountering,” Vernon explained.

“It will provide them with a consultant for free who will likely set up some face time. It also might be a Zoom meeting where they can get their employees or staff involved.”

The five experts — four based in Dubuque — providing assistance through the Small Business Lab include Jordan Degree of Creative Adventure Lab; Eric Dregne, author, speaker and community builder; Wes Hartig, CEO of Med One; Rob Reinert, Northwestern Mutual; and Rebecca Undem, founder of Growing Small Towns, in Oakes, N.D.

“We have sent out a flyer to more than 200 businesses in our Main Street district,” Vernon said. “We also will keep promoting the program through a fairly thorough email we send out each Monday.

“We are excited to be part of this program. It’s a great way for us to help businesses with everything that has been thrown at them this year.”