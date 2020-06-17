Cottage Grove Place opens Red Cedars Assisted Living in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Eighty-five year-old Evangeline “Vee Gee” McCourt knew that after a series of “mistakes” she no longer could live in an independent living space at the Cottage Grove Place.

But thanks to its new assisted living program, McCourt can be in a safer pace.

The Red Cedars Assisted Living at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids completed a renovation that adds more than 60 residential units and expands its respite care services. Cottage Grove Place, a not-for-profit, has been in Cedar Rapids for more than 25 years.

Executive Director of Cottage Grove Place Mark Bailey said the newest addition has a name with a history — named after the Cedar River, which was called the Red Cedar before 1966.

For McCourt, living on her own proved to be difficult, as she found herself leaving food out that she had cooked or forgetting to turn the toaster oven off. She knew she needed to make a change.

“I decided it was time to move,” McCourt said.

According to a news release, the new Red Cedars Assisted Living was completed in fall 2019. The update added 21 independent living spaces, 24 assisted-living spaces and 18 spaces in the assisted living memory care wing for residents who have dementia.

The updated area also comes with an outdoor courtyard, a theater room and other spaces for entertainment.

Referring to herself a “clothes-aholic,” McCourt now has a 29-foot closet. She shares her new quiet living space with a neighbor, all while adhering to social distancing and using personal protective equipment.

“Everyone has done everything they can to keep us occupied and happy and I am grateful,” McCourt said.

