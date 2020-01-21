Corridor companies recognized among best LGBTQ workplaces nationwide

Several Corridor companies scored high marks on a nationwide index of the top LGBTQ-friendly workplaces.

Seven companies, either based in Iowa or with strong footprints in the state, were among 686 businesses that received perfect 100 scores in the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, conducted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and released Tuesday.

In its annual index, the Washington, D.C., not-for-profit evaluated 1,059 companies based on whether they have non-discrimination policies across business entities, provide equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers — such as domestic partner and transgender-inclusive health care benefits — and foster an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

Among the 2020 perfect score recipients were:

• Alliant Energy Corp.

• Cargill Inc.

• Principal Financial Group

• Transamerica Corp.

• United Technologies Corp.

• Wellmark Inc.

• Whirlpool Corp.

“These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision,” said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, in a news release Tuesday.

“In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. ... Businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life.”

Alliant Energy said in a statement Tuesday that 2020 marks the company’s third consecutive year scoring a perfect ranking.

“We are determined to be a place where people can be themselves — their whole selves — and contribute their very best,” said Anne Carter, Alliant’s director of diversity and inclusion. “This score is an expression of how we live our Care for Others Value. Together we create a workplace where people feel like they belong and can use their unique backgrounds, talents and perspectives to their fullest potential.”

The full 2020 Corporate Equality Index can be viewed here.

