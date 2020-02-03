Business

Coronavirus prompts Transamerica, AEGON to restrict employee travel abroad

“Although we anticipate limited application for our employees, we have also implemented a self-quarantine of 14 days for any employee who has visited mainland China or Hong Kong for business or any other reason to help ensure that the virus is not spread,” a Transamerica. Above, a customer wearing a face mask speaks with a clerk through the doors of a Beijing stock brokerage that was closed except for limited transactions conducted through the glass of its front doors, on Monday. (Associated Press)

At least one Corridor company with an international footprint has taken the coronavirus into account in adjusting employees’ travel.

Transamerica and parent company AEGON have restricted employees’ business travel to mainland China and Hong Kong due to risks associated with the virus, a Transamerica spokesperson confirmed Monday.

“Although we anticipate limited application for our employees, we have also implemented a self-quarantine of 14 days for any employee who has visited mainland China or Hong Kong for business or any other reason to help ensure that the virus is not spread,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Employees still will be paid during the self-quarantine period, whether or not they are able to work from home, the email said.

“These precautionary measures were taken for the well-being of everyone,” Transamerica’s spokesperson said. “The health and safety of our employees is the top priority, and we seek to minimize the risk of illness among colleagues.

“We continue to monitor the situation and keep our colleagues informed.”

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on Friday deemed the coronavirus a public health emergency and said Americans who have visited China’s Hubei province in the past 14 days will be subject to a quarantine up to 14 days.

At least 11 U.S. coronavirus cases were diagnosed as of Monday afternoon, nine of whom traveled recently to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, while the remaining two had been in close contact, NBC News reports.

The virus has been documented in 18 countries to date, with the lion’s share — at more than 17,000 cases — reported in China.

Chinese health officials said the virus so far has resulted in more than 360 deaths.

