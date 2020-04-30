Economic development staff redeployed during coronavirus pandemic

Three area economic development organizations have redeployed staff and financial resources to respond to local business needs during the pandemic.

Tim Carty has been redeployed to support Iowa City Area Development Group’s outreach and service to existing businesses, according to a statement by the three organizations’ board chairpersons.

Brian Crowe has been redeployed to assist the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance with existing business support and will continue to lead regional business attraction.

ICR Iowa’s President and CEO Jennifer Daly will continue to lead ICR Iowa initiatives including workforce strategies and resources to respond to the shift in employment and talent attraction needs of local companies.