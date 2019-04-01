Computer outages cause air travel delays

NEW YORK — At least five major airlines experienced major computer outages early Monday, causing hundreds of delays around the country.

Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta were all affected, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The 40-minute delays appeared to take place all over the country. United Airlines, for example, told Business Insider about 150 of its flights were affected.

“Several airlines are experiencing issues with a flight planning weight-and-balance program called Aerodata,” the FAA said in a statement. “Mainline operations and regional operations are impacted to varying degrees.”

The FAA said later Monday morning that the issue “has been resolved.”

An official with Delta Air Lines had apologized to a passenger stuck at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Monday, tweeting that “we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running.”

A Southwest official tweeted early Monday to a passenger that “this is affecting us on a systemwide level, so it’s hard for us to determine any info about your connecting flight until everything is back up and running. Apologies for the inconvenience.”