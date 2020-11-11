Collins Road Square recovering from derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS — After sustaining serious damage from the Aug. 10 derecho, repairs are nearing completion at the Collins Road Square shopping center across from Lindale Mall.

“Some of the work will go into the spring simply because winter will just shut us out,” noted John Viggers, regional vice president of Cushman and Wakefield Iowa Commercial Advisors, which manages the shopping center. “We have replaced all the rooftop (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units.

“All the sign damage from the derecho has been repaired, and we are working on light poles that were damaged. We will be installing those within the next couple of weeks.

“We are finishing up the roof repairs and by next spring the whole property will have a new roof.”

Michaels, the arts and crafts, home decor and framing retailer, will reopen after sustaining interior damage, according to Mallory Smith, public relations manager for the Irving, Texas, company.

“We are currently in the process of rebuilding the Collins Road Square Michaels and hope to reopen in early 2021,” Smith said in an emailed statement to The Gazette.

Bruce Taylor, owner and general manager of the Collins Road Theatres, said the storm blew off part of the rubber roof membrane above his theaters.

“The wind also blew off five of eight rooftop HVAC units,” Taylor said. “That allowed the rain to come in and destroy all the ceiling tiles, carpet and seats.

“The new HVAC units were installed on Wednesday (Nov. 4). We also took a lot of damage to things that are not so apparent in the theaters.

“Things are coming back together.”

Taylor is shooting for an early December reopening of the “renovated” movie theaters. The facility first closed near the start of the pandemic, then again following the storm.

“We will have new ceiling tiles in the lobby and the theaters, new seats, new carpet and new contemporary tile in the foyer and around the concession stands,” Taylor said. “I am excited about the little things we are doing like having some monitors on the walls with posters.

“I think people will say, ‘Wow, this place has really changed.”

Ryan Austad, president and chief operating officer of Austad’s Golf, said the Sioux Falls, S.D., retailer expects to have a “soft opening” of its store in January and a grand reopening in February.

“Half of our roof was blown off by the derecho and the front doors were blown out,” Austad said. “My manager was doing some custom fittings in the back of the store when the storm hit.

“He shuffled all the customers into the backroom and everyone was OK.”

Austad said the store, which opened six years ago, will be completely remodeled when it reopens in time for golf season.

It, too, has been closed since the Aug. 10 storm.

At least one retailer will not be reopening at Collins Road Square.

Catherines, a plus-size women’s apparel and lingerie store based in Bensalem, Pa., closed permanently after the company made a decision to shutter all its 320 stores. It was sold for $40.8 million in a bankruptcy auction to FullBeauty Brands Operations in late September.