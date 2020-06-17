Business

Collins Community Credit Union to open new headquarters on Blairs Ferry Road

The new headquarters for the Collins Community Credit Union is seen on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

A new corporate headquarters for Collins Community Credit Union will open later this month.

In August 2018, the credit union announced it would construct a 86,000-square-foot headquarters, estimated around $25 million. The project was by Hunter Cos. of Cedar Rapids and Ambrose Development of Coralville.

Collins Community covers 38 counties and has 16 branches in the state.

The building, at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, features flexible work areas, common spaces, and retail spaces. It will open for business June 29.

The main office currently located on 42nd Street NE will close permanently at noon on Saturday, June 27, with staff relocating to the new headquarters location.

