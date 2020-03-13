Collins Aerospace to donate $210,000 to support STEM in Corridor

Collins Aerospace plans to donate $210,000 to three Corridor entities in support of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, education programs in Iowa.

New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative will receive a $100,000 grant to support its K-12 computer coding workshops and engineering project learning programs, geared toward giving youth hands-on experience with STEM-related fields, Collins Aerospace announced Thursday.

Some of the money will go toward NewBoCo’s Code.org program, aimed at ensuring each child in Iowa has access to computer programming courses in school.

Kirkwood Community College also will receive $60,000 to support its Project Lead the Way program, which lets students tackle real-world engineering challenges, and K-12 work-based learning programs, which allow students to experience a real industry job before entering college.

And $50,000 will be given to the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville, to support the museum’s STEM Smart programming and revitalize its Take Flight exhibit.

“To meet the workforce demands of tomorrow, we must begin building a pipeline of talent today,” said Phil Jasper, president of Collins Aerospace’s Missions Systems business unit, in the release. “We, no doubt, will continue to see an increase in jobs requiring STEM-related skills, particularly in Iowa.”

