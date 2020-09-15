Business

Collins Aerospace receives $103 million contract from U.S. Army

Company to provide display avionics for UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter

Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Collins Aerospace received a $103 million contract to produce display avionics for the U.S. Army’s UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter over the next five years.

The company will provide “support services and materials for the multifunction display avionics suite” in the UH-60M Black Hawk and other helicopters, according to a news release.

Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s office announced the contract Tuesday.

“Collins Aerospace is a cutting-edge technology supplier for our military and a driving force in the economic vitality of Cedar Rapids and northeast Iowa,” Finkenauer said in a statement.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

