College Community buying 155 acres near Prairie High School for undetermined use

The College Community School District expects to take possession of a sizable tract of land across from Prairie High School in February 2020.

The school district will use funds from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, penny sales tax to acquire 155.28 acres on the north side of 76th Avenue SW, after receiving approval from the College Community Board of Education in October.

District officials have not yet decided how they will use the property but emphasized that the purchase will help them maintain a central campus for programming — a “priority” for the district and a “point of pride” for the community.”

“Since the property entered the market this summer, we have received numerous inquiries from patrons curious about our interest and supportive of this purchase,” said Superintendent Dr. Doug Wheeler in a district release Monday.

“This purchase helps to ensure the continuation of a central campus for College Community for generations to come. We are excited for the opportunities this land will bring our students in the future and are thankful to the Divishek family in negotiating with the District on this property.”

The purchase will expand the school district’s portfolio of land by 23 percent, from 520 acres to a new 675-acre total.

Dave Drown and Erica Seelman brokered the transaction on behalf of GLD Commercial, which listed the property with a sale price of $7,298,160.

The four land parcels composing the tract have a combined 2019 assessed value of $453,300, property records show.

The tract currently is zoned as a suburban residential large lot and is listed for possible urban low intensity uses on Cedar Rapids’ future land use map.

