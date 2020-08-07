Clothing, footwear purchases in Iowa exempt from sales tax Friday, Saturday

Iowa’s sales tax holiday for clothing and footwear — when purchases of less than $100 are exempt from the sales tax — is this Friday and Saturday. The holiday will include online purchases.
“One way that Iowans can keep the state’s economy going during these uncertain times is to support their local retailers this weekend by taking advantage of the tax-free weekend,” said Matt Everson, state director in Iowa for the National Federation of Independent Business.
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa City schools’ request to begin virtually denied by Department of Education
- Masks will be required in Johnson County, with fines issued for violators
- Dallas Hobbs, Cedar Rapids Washington grad, at the forefront of Pac-12 football player movement
- Iowa announces plans for some fans to attend football games this season
- Linn County sees highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
- FCS college football season inching closer toward postponement to spring