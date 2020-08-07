Business

Clothing, footwear purchases in Iowa exempt from sales tax Friday, Saturday

Online orders included in holiday

Justin Canny, 11, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, tries on a pair of shoes as he shops with his stepmother Holly Sipes and his siblings as they take advantage of the 2015 sales tax holiday to do some back-to-school shopping at the Westdale JC Penney in southwest Cedar Rapids. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette staff

Iowa’s sales tax holiday for clothing and footwear — when purchases of less than $100 are exempt from the sales tax — is this Friday and Saturday. The holiday will include online purchases.

“One way that Iowans can keep the state’s economy going during these uncertain times is to support their local retailers this weekend by taking advantage of the tax-free weekend,” said Matt Everson, state director in Iowa for the National Federation of Independent Business.

 

