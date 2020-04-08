CORONAVIRUS

Clinton ADM plant sees coronavirus outbreak

Some workers told to stay home

An ADM spokeswoman says operations at uts Clinton plant are continuing but with staffing changes.
An ADM spokeswoman says operations at uts Clinton plant are continuing but with staffing changes.
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:38PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Linn County supervisors wait hours to tell their own workers of a pote ...

09:33PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Pandemic deals blow to plastic reduction

09:32PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Clinton ADM plant sees coronavirus outbreak

05:55PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Kim Reynolds declares Thursday a 'Day of Prayer' in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

CLINTON — Some workers at a large corn processing plant in Eastern Iowa have been told to stay home after four of their colleagues have tested positive for coronavirus.

Archer Daniels Midland spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said Wednesday that operations at the plant in Clinton are continuing but with staffing changes.

The company said that the four workers who have tested positive are in quarantine and recovering at home.

In addition, ADM said that it has asked all colleagues who worked “in close proximity” to the infected individuals to self-quarantine at home.

Anderson would not say how many workers currently are at home due to their exposure.

“We are following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines around social distancing, hygiene and temperature-screening protocols to protect our employees at work, and we are taking other precautionary measures including deep cleaning at the facility to avoid additional spread,” Anderson said.

That plant, which employs about 800 people, still has enough employees to operate, she said.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:39PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

More than 500 students remain in Iowa university residence halls

04:33PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Iowa's public universities to celebrate spring graduates in unpreceden ...

12:04PM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Iowa adds $20 million in aid to small businesses
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Linn County supervisors wait hours to tell their own workers of a potential coronavirus exposure

Pandemic deals blow to plastic reduction

Kim Reynolds declares Thursday a 'Day of Prayer' in Iowa

More than 500 students remain in Iowa university residence halls

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa adds $20 million in aid to small businesses

Watch: Wednesday morning coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Chaos erupts during 'Survivor' strategizing

Iowa's public universities to celebrate spring graduates in unprecedented virtual ceremonies

What do all these 'metrics' and 'data' actually mean?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.