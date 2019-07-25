A new Clean Laundry store opens in Iowa City

Clean Laundry will hold a grand opening Friday for its latest store, at 362 Highway 1 W in Iowa City, the business announced Tuesday.

The stores provide 24-hour access multi-load large capacity washers and dryers in what are billed as state-of-the-art, eco-friendly stores.

The new Iowa City Clean Laundry will offer customers unlimited free dryer use through the end of August, the company said.

The Iowa City location marks Clean Laundry’s eighth store nationwide so far and its latest in a string of openings this year. Clean Laundry opened a second Cedar Rapids store in late May, with plans to open a third and a Des Moines store in August, according to the company’s website.

Stores also are scheduled to open in Liberty, Mo., and Kissimmee, Fla., later this year.

Father and son Phil and Ethan Akin founded Clean Laundry in 2014 and opened two Waterloo stores and their first Cedar Rapids location over the next few years.

Urbana-based Clickstop Inc. purchased Clean Laundry in August 2017 and since opened a store in Marion in 2018 as well as locations in Kissimmee, Fla., and St. Anthony, Minn., in 2019.

