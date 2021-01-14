Business

Christopher and Banks to close

Quad-City Times staff

Christopher and Banks has filed for bankruptcy and more than 400 of its stores will close, including its venues at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, CJ Banks at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids and its outlet at Outlets Williamsburg.

The women’s clothing retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release. It has 23 stores in Iowa.

Merchandise and store fixtures are being sold. Discounts will not apply to online purchases.

 

