Business

Chicago locomotive manufacturer buys Cedar Rapids company Pickwick Manufacturing

Pickwick Manufacturing Services sold for $5.8 million

The top of a feed mix wagon at Pickwick Manufacturing Services in Cedar Rapids in this 2013 photo. Pickwick manufactures the parts and assembles the wagon. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette
The top of a feed mix wagon at Pickwick Manufacturing Services in Cedar Rapids in this 2013 photo. Pickwick manufactures the parts and assembles the wagon. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette
/

Pickwick Manufacturing Services, an 80-year-old Cedar Rapids company, has been sold for $5.8 million to a suburban Chicago company.

RELCO of Burr Ridge, Ill., manufactures, repairs and rebuilds railroad locomotives and other rolling stock.

The company, which lists Pickwick under engineering and support services on its website, acquired nine industrial buildings with a total of 89,000 square feet of space on a 20-acre site at 4200 Thomas Dr. SW in Cedar Rapids.

RELCO’s main shop in Albia, Iowa, is capable of manufacturing 23 locomotives at the same time, according to the company’s website.

Pickwick Manufacturing Services, founded in 1939, provides design, engineering, custom manufacturing and assembly services.

Walt Corey, president and CEO of the company, assumed ownership and leadership of the company after his father died in 1972.

Walt Corey died in June 2019 after an extended illness.

During his tenure, Pickwick added new technologies and processes.

BCC Advisers of Des Moines represented the owners of Pickwick Manufacturing Services in the sale to RELCO.

The Gazette

All articles by George

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Mandarin Spice restaurant planned for downtown Cedar Rapids

Facebook will start withholding demographic data from some advertisers

Latest Cedar Rapids Aldi to open next week

Some employers go all in with March Madness

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Judge rules Iowa will pay for expert witness for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

First day of spring, final supermoon of 2019 line up on Wednesday

Person killed in car fire in Iowa City identified

Iowa public health officials urge caution as flood cleanup begins

Edgewood Road and other Cedar Rapids streets now open

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.