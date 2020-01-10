Hotel Chauncey finally opens in Iowa City high-rise

After years in the works, Hotel Chauncey officially opened its doors this week in downtown Iowa City.

Coralville-based Hawkeye Hotels owns and operates the 51-room lodging space, the latest segment completed in the 15-story Chauncey mixed-use high rise.

The $57 million development also is home to FilmScene’s independent movie theater, coffee shop Fix, 50 condominiums and about 35,000 to 40,000 square feet of office space on the third and fourth floors.

Commercial space also will occupy part of the first and second floors, including a restaurant with a social lounge, 12 bowling lanes and dozens of arcade games.

“We are thrilled about the chance to be part of this unique mixed-use contribution to downtown Iowa City,” said Raj Patel, Hawkeye Hotels’ chief development officer, in a Friday news release.

“Our company not only has roots in Iowa and a headquarters just down the road, we also have a number of Hawkeye alumni on staff. That makes Hotel Chauncey a special opportunity to create an asset for a community that has supported our work for many years.”

Hotel Chauncey was designed with a modern aesthetic, with exposed beams and columns, a fifth-floor terrace with views of historic downtown and the University of Iowa campus and a rooftop terrace available for private events, according to the release.

The “spacious and open” room layouts boast large kitchenettes with work space, while the suites include large living spaces.

“Many of the spaces, including hotel rooms, were designed to take full advantage of the views,” said James Phelps of architecture firm Rohrbach Associates, which designed the structure. “Most rooms include a floor-to-ceiling glass wall that provides natural light and great views.

“The team worked to construct a building that exceeded minimum energy standard requirements and designed with a sustainable approach.”

The Moen Group broke ground on the Chauncey building in December 2016, following a years-long legal tussle over its proposed height that reached as far as the Iowa Supreme Court.

Founded in 1982, Hawkeye Hotels owns and operates more than 50 hotels nationwide, with an additional 50 hotels under development.

