Business

CellSite Solutions buys 22-acre site in southwest Cedar Rapids

Property includes space for office, light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution

CellSite Solutions has purchased the property at 4150 C St. SW in Cedar Rapids, which has been home to Metal Design Syst
CellSite Solutions has purchased the property at 4150 C St. SW in Cedar Rapids, which has been home to Metal Design Systems. (Courtesy GLD Commercial)

Cedar Rapids-based telecommunications equipment supplier CellSite Solutions bought a 22-acre property in southwest Cedar Rapids for its new corporate headquarters, according to a news release from GLD Commercial.

CellSite Solutions purchased the property at 4150 C St. SW, which has been home to Metal Design Systems, in February for about $9.5 million, according to records from the Cedar Rapids City Assessor’s Office.

The C Street property includes office, light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space, according to the news release.

CellSite has been located at 1720 I Ave. NE.

“This larger facility creates more opportunity for growth of office staff as well as expanding our capability for additional warehousing and distribution services,” said Carter Kramer, CellSite’s president and chief executive officer, in the news release.

“On top of that, this facility provides true manufacturing capability for items we currently have in the research-and-development phase.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa farmland value up 7.8 percent: survey

Three receive Future Ready Iowa Employer Funds

Iowa gives more than $4 million in relief to restaurants, bars in Linn, Johnson counties

Women of Achievement: Jamie Henderson wants to leave a legacy for community, her children

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Which COVID-19 adaptations by Iowa businesses are here to stay?

'Oh! Susanna,' other music with racist roots being removed from Cedar Rapids schools

Woman taped pumping breast milk speaks at man's sentencing: If he wasn't caught, 'he never would have stopped'

Postponed election stirs tension over history and future of Wellington Heights

SaPaDaPaSo moves Cedar Rapids St. Patrick's Day parade to Hawkeye Downs on Saturday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.