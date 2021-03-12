CellSite Solutions buys 22-acre site in southwest Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids-based telecommunications equipment supplier CellSite Solutions bought a 22-acre property in southwest Cedar Rapids for its new corporate headquarters, according to a news release from GLD Commercial.

CellSite Solutions purchased the property at 4150 C St. SW, which has been home to Metal Design Systems, in February for about $9.5 million, according to records from the Cedar Rapids City Assessor’s Office.

The C Street property includes office, light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space, according to the news release.

CellSite has been located at 1720 I Ave. NE.

“This larger facility creates more opportunity for growth of office staff as well as expanding our capability for additional warehousing and distribution services,” said Carter Kramer, CellSite’s president and chief executive officer, in the news release.

“On top of that, this facility provides true manufacturing capability for items we currently have in the research-and-development phase.”

