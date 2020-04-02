CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids, The Gazette partner on online business resource database to help reduce the economic impact from COVID-19

The 16th Avenue, 12th Avenue CRANDIC rail bridge and 8th Avenue bridges cross the Cedar River, as seen from the top of M
The 16th Avenue, 12th Avenue CRANDIC rail bridge and 8th Avenue bridges cross the Cedar River, as seen from the top of Mount Trashmore on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The City of Cedar Rapids, The Gazette and area service providers have launched an online business resource database to help reduce the economic impact from COVID-19.

Business Resources — thegazette.com/coronavirus-business-resource — includes a searchable directory with information on federal, state and local resources for area businesses, such as financial assistance and workshops.

The directory can be found on The Gazette’s free, dedicated page for ongoing and breaking coronavirus news — thegazette.com/coronavirus.

The web site will be updated in real time as new information becomes available.

The Gazette

