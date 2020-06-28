Cedar Rapids, school district to distribute food for families

The city of Cedar Rapids and the Cedar Rapids Community School District will launch a meals-distribution program to support qualified families enrolled in the Kids on Course University and Take 5! reading programs.

The program also accepts take-and-bake prepackaged meals for distribution, according to a news release from the city Friday.

Locally owned restaurants can participate, with priority given to restaurants enrolled in the Payroll Protection Program.

Restaurants will be reimbursed $5 for every meal prepared from a Community Development Block Grant.

The school district will oversee the distribution of food, and the program will run from July 14 though 22.

Restaurants that wish to be involved can sign up by July 6 on the city’s economic development website.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com