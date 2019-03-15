New northeast Cedar Rapids apartment complex plans June opening

CEDAR RAPIDS — The developers of a $20 million apartment complex in northeast Cedar Rapids plan to begin leasing activity next month in preparation for initial occupancy in June.

The Enclave at Dry Creek will have 178 units in six buildings off Ridgemount Drive NE, north of the Target on Blairs Ferry Road NE. The studio, one- , two- and three-bedroom apartments will range from 570 square feet and $750 per month for a studio to 1,324 square feet and $1,300 per month for a three-bedroom unit.

Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln, Neb., and Anthony Properties of Dallas are co-developing the complex, which will include a central clubhouse featuring a seating area, fireplace, flat screen TVs, free high-speed Wi-Fi and a business center.

Residents also will have access to a swimming pool, patios and a 24-hour fitness center.

Justin Todd, assistant vice president of development for Anthony Properties, said each apartment building will have eight enclosed garages accessible from inside the building. Additional detached garages on the property will be available for use by the tenants, he said.

“We expect to have the clubhouse completed and ready for leasing activity in April,” Todd said Friday. “We are looking to get our certificate of occupancy for the first building for tenants to begin moving in in June.

“The remaining five apartment buildings should get certificates of occupancy in about 60 days after the completion of the first building.”

The market-rate apartments will feature large living areas, loft-style ceilings, bedrooms, walk-in closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer-dryers and oversized patios or balconies. Management and maintenance staff will be on-site.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Properties and Perry Reid Properties are developing similar projects in Sioux City and Davenport.