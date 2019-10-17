Business

Cedar Rapids Metro Alliance reignites 'buy local' effort

The 16th Avenue, 12th Avenue CRANDIC rail bridge and 8th Avenue bridges cross the Cedar River, as seen from the top of Mount Trashmore on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The 16th Avenue, 12th Avenue CRANDIC rail bridge and 8th Avenue bridges cross the Cedar River, as seen from the top of Mount Trashmore on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is bringing back an advertising initiative encouraging customers to make purchases at locally owned businesses.

Its “Buy Here, Give Here, Grow Here” campaign, announced Wednesday, spotlights 15 for-profit and not-for-profit businesses that have established themselves in the Corridor area.

Each dollar spent locally generates an average return of $3 to the local economy, the alliance estimated.

“Infusing more dollars locally strengthens our economy and empowers local businesses to thrive here,” said Doug Neumann, the alliance’s executive director.

The ‘Buy Here’ businesses:

Almost Famous Popcorn

Amish Connection

Kepros Physical Therapy

New Pioneer Food Co-op

Shop Where I Live

The ‘Give Here’ not-for-profits:

Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC)

Catherine McAuley Center

Neighborhood Finance Corporation

New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative (NewBoCo)

YPN

The ‘Grow Here’ featured businesses:

J.P. Gasway

Miron Construction

Saxton

Terry Lockridge & Dunn

Top RANK

The Gazette is a media co-sponsor of the initiative.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Thomas

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City planners look to fine-tune affordable housing in Riverfront Crossings

Photos: West End Diner opens in Marion

Moss reroots houseplants business to new location in Czech Village

Photos: Moss opens Czech Village shop

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Legal options to stop RAGBRAI rival appear limited

Cycling fans fear future of RAGBRAI tradition

Witnesses in Manly puppy mill trial describe filthy conditions, thin dogs

Powerful Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings has died

Iowa is one of only 2 states where animal torture isn't a felony. Preston Moore is working to change that.

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.