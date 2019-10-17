Cedar Rapids Metro Alliance reignites 'buy local' effort

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is bringing back an advertising initiative encouraging customers to make purchases at locally owned businesses.

Its “Buy Here, Give Here, Grow Here” campaign, announced Wednesday, spotlights 15 for-profit and not-for-profit businesses that have established themselves in the Corridor area.

Each dollar spent locally generates an average return of $3 to the local economy, the alliance estimated.

“Infusing more dollars locally strengthens our economy and empowers local businesses to thrive here,” said Doug Neumann, the alliance’s executive director.

The ‘Buy Here’ businesses:

• Almost Famous Popcorn

• Amish Connection

• Kepros Physical Therapy

• New Pioneer Food Co-op

• Shop Where I Live

The ‘Give Here’ not-for-profits:

• Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC)

• Catherine McAuley Center

• Neighborhood Finance Corporation

• New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative (NewBoCo)

• YPN

The ‘Grow Here’ featured businesses:

• J.P. Gasway

• Miron Construction

• Saxton

• Terry Lockridge & Dunn

• Top RANK

The Gazette is a media co-sponsor of the initiative.

