Business

Gray's SecurityCoverage acquired by NeoNova

A North Carolina company purchased Cedar Rapids-based SecurityCoverage. Businessman and local investor Steve Gray no longer serves as its chief executive, he says. (The Gazette)
A North Carolina company purchased Cedar Rapids-based SecurityCoverage. Businessman and local investor Steve Gray no longer serves as its chief executive, he says. (The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids-based SecurityCoverage has been acquired by a North Carolina company, the companies announced on Monday.

SecurityCoverage will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of NeoNova, which is based in Raleigh, N.C., and maintain its headquarters at 6060 Huntington Court NE in Cedar Rapids, according to a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SecurityCoverage, which was founded in 2003 and first funded and incorporated in 2005, provides help desk support for more than 350 small to medium-sized telephone and cable companies.

NeoNova sells help desk, network engineering and revenue-building services to more than 260 rural broadband affiliates in 46 states.

“NeoNova’s mission and values align perfectly with our own. We’re excited about the long-term growth opportunities this provides our employees and communities and believe this better positions us to serve our customers by delivering even more value to them,” Steve Gray, SecurityCoverage CEO, said in a news release.

Gray said the deal could enable SecurityCoverage to grow and add employees.

Gray no longer will be part of the company, but the management and the rest of the staff are expected to remain in place. Jon Bartleson will serve as SecurityCoverage president.

SecurityCoverage has 160 employees, and NeoNova, whose parent company is National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative, has 250 employees.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Huff named to lead Czech Village NewBo Main Street

HER: From backpacks to briefcases

Computer outages cause air travel delays

Underfunding, other program challenges led to UnitedHealthcare's exit, executive says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Details of Chris Bagley's death revealed during court hearing

No. 1 Baylor cuts Iowa's dream short in Elite Eight

Iowa House GOP approves $33 million increase for Iowa education

Iowa women's basketball players can keep their heads raised high

Lower penalty for minor pot infraction, Iowa senators say

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.