American Airlines adds nonstop flights to Phoenix from Eastern Iowa Airport

American Airlines will add two nonstop flights from Eastern Iowa Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport each day beginning Nov. 5, said the Cedar Rapids airport’s director, Marty Lenss.

The first flight of the seasonal service will be Nov. 4.

The two daily flights begin the next day and are scheduled through April 5, 2021.

American’s seasonal nonstop flight to Phoenix last winter offered one daily flight.

“It was a very popular flight last year, so we’re super excited to have it back,” Lenss said. “The snowbirds, if you will, like to go to Phoenix, like to go to Florida, and enjoy the warmer temperatures.”

Allegiant Air also operates a nonstop flight to Phoenix Mesa Airport a couple times each week.

Lenss said having service to Phoenix Sky Harbor is especially helpful for travelers who want connections to other destinations along the West Coast.

American has nonstop flights to dozens of destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor.

American also operates year-round daily nonstop flights to Chicago, Charlotte and Dallas Fort-Worth.

“Carriers continue to invest into our community and our region with service,” Lenss said. “When you have American reinstituting Phoenix Sky Harbor service not just with one flight but two flights, those are all positive signs for the region.”

Delta Air Lines seasonally suspended its nonstop service to Atlanta, but all other nonstop destinations are back. The suspension of Atlanta service, Lenss said, is “directly related to the drop-off in business traffic.”

